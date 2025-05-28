Award-winning restaurant Ember to stay in Wellingborough but bosses 'still on the hunt for a bigger site'

Ember, a much-loved food spot in Wellingborough, will stay at its current location at Nene Court until at least August 2026.

The restaurant that specialises in fine dining and open-fire cooking is based in an old gaslight factory in the town, and though its owner believes it has ‘outgrown’ the space, it will remain at its current premises – for now.

A post on the business’ Facebook page reads: “Since announcing our departure from Wellingborough an overwhelming amount of people were anxious and excited about our next steps.

"Whilst we are still on the hunt for a space that can offer us a little more room we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to feed people happy at the existing site until that day comes.

“All of us at Ember are committed to pushing modern BBQ and standards associated with a restaurant wanting to break the boundary of a dining experience, whilst maintaining value for money and using locally sourced and sustainable produce.

“We’re excited to offer loyal customers and supporters an update, one I hope makes a lot of people happy.”

Ember has been at Nene Court since 2022, however in January this year bosses announced it would be moving to Northampton town centre after ‘outgrowing’ its space in Wellingborough.

The lease on the property was set to expire in July, however Ember has secured its space in the out-of-town retail park until August next year.

Owner James Peck added: “”We’ve successfully received a rights to occupy for 12 months starting when our current lease ends at the end of this July.

“We’re still on the hunt for a bigger site but guarantee Ember staying at Nene Court until the end of August next year.

"It’s just a year of holding until a bigger site suited presents itself.”