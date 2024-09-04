Apples in Winter is at The Core Corby next Thursday. Image: Submitted.

A play that aims to give a heartfelt voice to the hidden victims of violent crime is at the Corby Cube next week.

The one-woman play Apples in Winter features an American mother – Miriam – whose son has been on death row for 22 years. In a few hours the state will execute him. His last request is for his mother’s apple pie.

As Miriam shows the audience how to make the perfect pie, they watch her attempt to understand what happened to her son – and how everything changed that night 22 years ago. The actor prepares and bakes an apple pie on stage as the story unfolds.

Independent professional theatre company LynchPin Productions is bringing their OFFIE nominated London production of the award-winning play Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett to The Core’s Lab Theatre on Thursday, September 12.

This follows its European premiere in 2022 at The Playground Theatre, London, for which actor Edie Campbell was a finalist for the 2023 OFFIE Award for Best Solo Performance.

Apples in Winter is a powerful and deeply compassionate play that challenges the audience to reflect on the impact of violent crime on its hidden victims. It journeys into the heart of difficult and charged questions about justice, forgiveness and what it is to try and love unconditionally.

The convicted do not serve their sentence alone: their family also serves it. And where the sentence is the ultimate one – the death penalty – the families of the executed are little considered. This play provides a rare opportunity to hear an often silenced and ostracised voice: that of the mother of a perpetrator.

Actor Edie Campbell plays Miriam and the production is directed by Claire Parker.

You can get tickets from The Core box office in person at the Corby Cube, George Street, Corby, NN17 1QG. They’re priced at £15 and £13 for concessions. You can also phone the box office on 01536 470470 or buy tickets online.