Award-winning Northamptonshire pub celebrates as Tollemache Arms publicans win Licensee of the Year Award 2023

It’s taken them six months, with hours of interviews and a grilling by 16 industry experts but now it’s official – the UK’s top pub licensees are from Harrington in Northamptonshire.

The Tollemache Arms’ Joe Buckley and Flo Pearce have lifted the prestigious Licensee of the Year Award trophy by The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII).

Beating five other finalists to the coveted prize, the couple have celebrated with a glass of Champagne after the presentation ceremony in London but will be heading back to the county to plan for their packed summer programme.

Joe Buckley and Flo Pearce of The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Joe admitted to being overwhelmed when their names were read out at the glitzy awards bash where they picked up two further prizes.

He said: “We both cried. We were overwhelmed – it’s been a long few days and we’re still on a high.”

The pair had to attend a day-long final at Sky TV HQ where all aspects of the business were scrutinised by panels of 16 industry experts in Apprentice-style interviews.

In 2022 Joe and Flo had reached the finals, but had been pipped to the title. The competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Joe Buckley and Flo Pearce licensees of The Tollemache Arms in Harringtion

Joe said: “Last year we were in the finals and we took on all the advice we had been given. We were also named as ambassadors for the BII and we won a sustainability award.”

Finalists had been selected on the basis of their community impact, sustainability and diversification, exceptional mystery diner visits, financial and online audits and face-to-face interviews in their pubs with judges.

As well as the extensive grounds and beer garden with glorious countryside views, customers can chose from menus offering high-quality meals, bar snacks and drinks with as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible.

The couple will be celebrating their win with their 35 full-time and part-time staff with a party.

The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Joe added: “The next thing is a glass of Champagne and then we’ll think about Tolly Fest – there’s tickets still available!”