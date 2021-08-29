Award-winning Desborough garden opening up to public

A Desborough garden will be opening to the public in September as part of a national scheme that raises money for charity while giving visitors access to private grounds.

Beryl Norman will be allowing visitors to her garden in Leys Avenue on September 5, between 2pm to 5pm, with tickets available through the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Beryl said: "We have a town garden and specialise in acer trees which are just turning to their beautiful autumn colours and we also grow dahlias. The dahlia bed is quite gorgeous with many and various colours and types.

Beryl Norman's stunning garden

"We also have a boat which has boxes of flowers on its seats and a stream plus two water features.

"We have many acers throughout the garden which are changing colour beautifully and in September we have a feature bed of dahlias."

Beryl's garden was voted 'Most Interesting' in the Harborough Mail Garden Awards and was featured last year in Gardening News magazine as garden of the month.

She is opening up her garden through the NGS, which allows visitors to buy tickets to see private gardens across England and Wales, all while raising money for charity.

A boat has been used as an unusual planter

Tickets to visit Beryl's garden are £3 per person and free entry for children.

On the day there will be plants for sale and teas and coffee with homemade cakes.

She said there are two steps from the patio to enter the garden.

Entrance monies will go to the NGS charities and money raised by plant sales and refreshments will go to Cransley Hospice.

The garden features Acers