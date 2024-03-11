Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Kettering primary school were inspired by a visit from an award-winning children's author as part of their celebrations for World Book Day.

Hayfield Cross Church of England School students and staff welcomed Ben Davis to their school to talk about his career and how he became a writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as signing some of his popular books, he visited classes to give them writing tips for their own stories.

Ben Davis talks to pupils at Hayfield Cross /Hayfield Cross Primary School

Mr Davis said: “I had a great time at Hayfield Cross. It was lovely to meet so many keen young readers. It was brilliant to work with a school with such an excellent reading culture."

The author has written for children of all ages, with books such as The Soup Movement, What’s That in Dog Years and My Brilliant Plan to Fix Everything aimed at older primary school readers and also the Joe Cowley series aimed at teens. Ben has also introduced a character, Lenny Lemmon, and his adventures for slight younger readers.

Visit organiser Beth Stevenson, the school reading lead and Year 6 class teacher, said: “Having an author visiting is a great way to inspire children, and Ben did just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a great experience for them to hear how Ben came up with his ideas and create some with him too, alongside hearing him read excerpts from his book. They even had the opportunity to get their own copies signed too."

Writer Ben Davis talks to pupils at Hayfield Cross /Hayfield Cross Primary School

The school also took part in World Book Day with children dressing up as their favourite book characters on the act of reading. The staff dressed as characters from Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ – featuring the chocolatier Willy Wonka.