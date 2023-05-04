Students from Higham Ferrers Junior School had the opportunity to take part in a royal-themed workshop with an award-winning artist in the lead-up to King Charles III’s coronation.

The day was intended to assist students as they use their imagination to portray a monarch who reigned down the ages in a competition organised by Higham Ferrers Tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn Forward, the school’s art subject leader, said: “It was great to experience a real-life artist’s perspective. Ophelia really inspired the children to think about symbolism and the meaning behind portraits.”

Pupils at Higham Ferrers Junior School were visited by acclaimed artist Ophelia Redpath to pass on ideas for their coronation competition

A Year 6 pupil added: “I really liked it. It inspired me and made me feel creative.”

Ophelia Redpath won the Sky Landscape Artist of the Year award in 2021, and has exhibited her work at more than 100 shows in Great Britain and abroad. She will be the one to judge competition submissions, and popped into the school pass on top tips and techniques to pupils of the Saffron Road school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ophelia said: “A lot of people get scared about getting things wrong.

“When I paint at home, I go through a very bad phase, but I don’t give up and keep going until I am happy with my work.”

Giving advice to the Higham Ferrers Junior School students, Ophelia said that they should not get depressed or give up if their art did not look good from the outset.

She added: “Really think about the monarch you will feature and learn about his or her character and when they lived and what they loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition asks entrants to depict one of the United Kingdom monarchs with a creative portrait, with an emphasis on elements that define their chosen monarch’s tenure.

Speaking in March, an organiser of the competition said: “Perhaps they [Higham Ferrers school children] could show an armada ship with their portrait of Queen Elizabeth I, or maybe their entry could show Queen Elizabeth II holding a marmalade sandwich.

“There is a wealth of royal portraits available on the internet to give inspiration.”