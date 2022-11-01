Award from Wellingborough's Swansgate Shopping Centre for founder of Wellie Wombles group

The founder of the Wellie Wombles group is the latest good deeds winner in the Swansgate Shopping Centre’s campaign to recognise the work of the local community and volunteers.

The team at Swansgate Shopping Centre were inspired by Freddie Harris, who created the local clear-up group, Wellie Wombles, with volunteers giving up their time to clear up the streets of Wellingborough.

Freddie’s nominee said: “Freddie started the Wellie Wombles in February 2021 and is a guy who has a passion for a litter-free world and he does it all voluntarily.

Freddie Harris of Wellie Wombles

"There are those who do and those who don’t and he is a doer.

"He’s a great character and his energy is what has made the Wellie Wombles the success it is today.”

Founder of the Wellie Wombles Freddie Harris said: “The Wellie Wombles’ motto is ‘Together We Will Make A Difference.’

"Wellie Wombles are made up of individual litter pickers who go wombling free to tidy up the community.

"The local group is also now expanding around the town where local people can borrow equipment, clear the area of their concern and return it the same day.

"These are available at their Tuesday Tidy Ups from Glamis Hall‘s community room on Tuesdays 2pm to 6pm, at the Victoria centre on weekdays, and at Wellingborough Library Monday to Saturday.”

The founder was further gifted with arts and craft supplies from Swansgate store The Works to further his personal hobby as an amateaur artist, and a thank you for everything they do for the Wellingborough community.

Do you know someone who deserves a good deed?

The Swansgate Shopping Centre is looking for local schools, clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or deserve a special thank you.

To make a nomination head to the Swansgate website at www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com/whats_on/good-deeds or post your nomination into the good deeds postbox located outside the Wilko store.