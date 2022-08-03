Award for founders of Wellingborough charity Niamh's Next Step

Chris and Sam Curry of Niamh's Next Step

The founders of Niamh’s Next Step are the latest winners of an award which recognises the work of the local community and volunteers.

The team at Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre were inspired by this ‘Good Deeds’ entry and the story behind the nomination.

Nominator Paul said: “Niamh’s Next Step is a charity in Wellingborough who also run the charity shop Niamh’s Boutique on Silver Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Chris and Sam founded the charity after losing their daughter to cancer in 2012 and 10 years on, they still volunteer their time and work tirelessly to raise money and awareness of the cancer they lost their daughter to.”

Paul added: “The shop in town is amazing and run by a fantastic duo and group of volunteers who deserve some recognition for the incredible work they do day after day to help other children with cancer.”

Niamh’s Next Step is a Wellingborough based charity that helps raise awareness for children with Neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer that develops from nerve cells called neuroblasts and affects around 100 children each year in the UK.

It usually affects children under the age of five, and can occur before a child is born.

Chris Curry, co-founder and chairman of Niamh’s Next Step CIO, said: “Our charity Niamh’s Next Step is run on love by an amazing group of trustees headed up by myself and Sam.

"Since opening the charity boutique on Silver Street in 2021 it’s become a full-time affair so it’s amazing to have been nominated for this Good Deeds award.

"The fact that the charity is now in the town centre means we can be a real part of the community.

"This award nomination hopefully shows that we are bringing something positive to the community as well as raising vital funds and awareness to childhood cancer in memory of our beautiful little girl.

"Thank you so much to Swansgate Shopping Centre for the recognition and award.”

Niamh’s Next Step helps to fight this disease in many ways, such as helping to fund research into the causes and treatment of Neuroblastoma, and helping children and families affected by Neuroblastoma.

As well as the award, the charity founders were further gifted with a dinner and drinks evening for two at a restaurant of their choice, as a thank you for everything they do for the Wellingborough community.

If you know someone who deserves one of the good deed award, the Swansgate Shopping Centre wants to hear from you.

They are looking for local schools, clubs, charities, community groups and individuals who would benefit from some support or deserve a special thank you.

To make a nomination head to www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com/whats_on/good-deeds or post your nomination into the Good Deeds postbox located outside the Wilko store in the shopping centre.