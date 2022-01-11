Award for Corby school leading the way in its care for pupils with diabetes

Staff at a Corby primary school have been recognised for the outstanding level of care that they provide for pupils living with diabetes.

Oakley Vale Primary School, part of Brooke Weston Trust, has been awarded the Diabetes UK's Good Diabetes Care in School Award 2021 for providing exceptional care to its students with diabetes.

This prestigious award is the only honour that Diabetes UK offers and is open to both primary and secondary schools.

Vice principal of Oakley Vale Primary School, Becky Annetts with the award and pupils

Lynsey Wray, a parent at Oakley Vale Primary School, said: “I nominated Oakley Vale Primary School for the Good Diabetes Care in School Award, as they deserve to be recognised for the outstanding level of care they provide.

"The staff consistently update me at the end of each day on my daughter’s blood glucose levels and call me immediately if they have any concerns. They always respect her needs and privacy.

“Their communication is second to none and I am in no doubt that she is in experienced and caring hands. My nomination was my way of saying thank you and to show my appreciation for all that the school do.”

The recognition scheme aims to raise awareness of the vital role good diabetes care in school plays in keeping students safe, supporting them to achieve full academic potential and promoting their personal development.

Over the last year, it has been especially important that school children with diabetes are being kept safe and still receive an education.

The school annually fundraise for Diabetes UK which helps raise awareness of the condition in the school community. Staff are also given the opportunity to become fully trained in how to support children with type 1 diabetes, meaning the number of teachers and teaching assistants able to help students is growing.

Emma Goodwin, headteacher at Oakley Vale Primary School, said: “I am extremely proud that our school has been recognised for its support for pupils.