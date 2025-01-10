Avoid A14 after three car collision near Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been advised to avoid the A14 near Rothwell following a three-car collision close to Junction 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is building up on the eastbound carriageway, backing up to the Kelmarsh turn and on the approaches to the slip road towards Kettering.

National Highways has warned motorists there could be delays of 30 minutes with the incident expected to clear between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened today at about 11.40am and involved three cars.

“We don’t believe there are any serious injuries but motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst the area is cleared.”