Avoid A14 after three car collision near Kettering
Motorists have been advised to avoid the A14 near Rothwell following a three-car collision close to Junction 3.
Traffic is building up on the eastbound carriageway, backing up to the Kelmarsh turn and on the approaches to the slip road towards Kettering.
National Highways has warned motorists there could be delays of 30 minutes with the incident expected to clear between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened today at about 11.40am and involved three cars.
“We don’t believe there are any serious injuries but motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst the area is cleared.”
