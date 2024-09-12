Avice, 105, celebrates birthday with King, cards and cake at home in Wellingborough
Avice Hammond, resident of Midland Care Home, Wellingborough, marked her milestone birthday, 105 years after she was born in Finedon on September 12.
The former shoe worker was joined by her family – son Kieron, granddaughter Jasmine and great-grandchildren Junior, one, and five-year-old Avie who was named in her honour.
Resplendent in a tiara and sash, Avice said she’d enjoyed her special day, especially the breakfast.
She said: “I’m feeling very well. I’ve had a good day. It’s been very nice. My favourite part of the day has been breakfast.”
Thinking about being 105, she said that ‘everybody makes way for you’. Asked if she felt like a queen she said ‘I wish I were’.
Born in Finedon, she moved to Burton Latimer with her parents Walter and Frances, older siblings Maud and Walter and a younger sister Madge.
The former landgirl and shoe worker who grew up in Finedon was treated by staff at her care home to a party in Wellingborough complete with special cream cake.
Avice and husband Joe settled in Burton Latimer, where the pair had a son, Kieron. She moved to Irchester Road in Finedon and lived there until the age of 103.
Known for her love of poetry and writing, Avice won many competitions for her work, including a holiday.
Son Kieron from Sywell said: “She’s great. She brought me up with great kindness. She’s not on any medication for anything which is amazing. She never smoked or drank, and she used to walk into Rushden every day to go shopping. That’s why she’s so well.”
Niece Susan Smith used to stay with her auntie in the holidays and praised Avice’s strict but kind ways.
She said: “She’s amazing. She’s the best auntie in the world. She was always fun – strict – but she loved us.”
An appeal meant Avice received more than 105 cards from school children, former neighbours, relatives, and one from His Majesty King Charles.
