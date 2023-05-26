Avian flu control zone lifted in north Northamptonshire after outbreak of deadly virus

A 3km captive bird monitoring controlled zone has been lifted in the Ringstead area following an outbreak of deadly avian bird flu.

The zone had been introduced in May after a case of bird flu had been found in a captive flock in the village.

Although the control zone has been lifted and national mandatory housing measures were lifted in April 2023, an avian influenza prevention zone remains in place across England, requiring bird keepers to follow rules on biosecurity.

The 3km control zone has been lifted

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive member for growth and regeneration (including Trading Standards), said: “It is great news that the control zone has been lifted, but we are asking bird keepers to still be cautious and follow the current national rules.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank residents within the 3km zone who spoke to and helped our staff – I am sure the fantastic response from local people has led to the zone being lifted so quickly.”

The avian influenza prevention zone declaration places requirements on all bird keepers – whether they have commercial flocks or just a few birds in the back garden.

Keepers must take appropriate and accurate steps to avoid the transfer of the virus this includes keeping feed, bedding and water enclosed, regular cleaning and disinfecting and deterring wild birds. There are also enhanced measures for those who keep 500 or more birds.