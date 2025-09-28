Harvest coincides with the clocks going back and the nights drawing in, and the time is often used by school children to donate food to local banks, learn more about food production, and take part in autumnal activities.

It’s one of the first big events on the school calendar, and has been for decades, and in Northamptonshire the tradition has been ever-present through the years.

As schools prepare for the harvest season in 2025 what better time than now to take a look back at previous years, as well as some harvest events elsewhere in Northamptonshire.

We’ve dug deep into our archive and found these retro harvest photos.

Wellingborough - Kiddi Caru Children's Nursery, 2012 Kiddi Caru childrens nursery in Wellingborough collected food for hampers to give out for the Harvest Festival. L-R Lauren Cooper and Layla Tew. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Corby - Exeter Primary's harvest festival, 2008 Exeter Primary in Corby had a harvest festival, where it donated the collected items to The Autumn Centre From left: Liam Walker, seven, Mia Solomon, five, Beatiz Miguel, seven, Jacey McArthur, four, Annabelle Keeling, seven, Ernie Humphreys (Autumn Centre Manager) and Craig Sutton, seven. Friday, 24 October 2008 Photo: Doug Easton

Kettering - St Peter's School's Harvest Festival, 2007 St Peter's School, Kettering, harvest festival 2007. Roy Manning, 9, Alicia Kakkad, 7, Amy Shoemake, 8, Mia Salmon, 5, Akshay Bilolikar, 10, Milly Groom, 3, Jack Ager, 4, Lorcan Drury, 6 Photo: Alison Bagley

Wellingborough - Toy Box Nursery Harvest Festival,2007 Toy Box Nursery Harvest festival Jonno Smith, Isaac Queeley, Emily Short, Scarlett Rowland, Freddie Ball and Oliver Morris. Friday, 12 October 2007 Photo: Alan Castle