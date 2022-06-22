Attempted daylight burglary in Kettering - witness appeal

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Between 8.30am and 6.50pm on Friday, June 10, the offender/s damaged the front door to gain entry. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.”

Officers investigating the burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dash-cam footage.