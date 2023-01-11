At the Corby ambulance station picket one paramedic explains why he is striking - "patient safety"

Corby picket line organiser and paramedic Paul Bowman has not had much organising to do this morning at the start of the GMB Union members’ one-day strike.

The Wellingborough paramedic would usually be responding to 999 calls for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) but this morning was the sole striker outside the ambulance station.

It’s not because his colleagues aren’t behind the strike, it’s because the crews are out on ‘life-threatening’ emergencies from the public despite the action.

Paul Bowman - GMB Northamptonshire lead

Mr Bowman said: “A life-threatening emergency came in, so they went out. It’s not all about pay, it’s about patient safety.”

But it’s not emergency call-outs that are stretching the system. Crews have been sitting outside A&E departments unable to hand over their patients to hospital colleagues.

Mr Bowman said: “We just can’t get them off our ambulance. They have to remain in the back of the ambulance. That leads on to other issues. The beds in ambulances are not designed for long term – it can lead to pressure sores."

At its worst, he says he has waited with a patient outside in the ambulance for 12 hours.

Crews were responding to calls across the EMAS region including in Kettering High Street

He said: “I’m very frustrated and very angry with the government. The ambulance service has been used as a safety net. Patients who can’t see GPs ring us.

"111 has its purpose but if they triage a call as needing a call back – and it’s not called back – then it comes to us.

"We will always respond to life-threatening emergencies, chest pains and strokes and other categories but I’ve been to people when they wanted us to turn the heating up or wanted help with their landlord.

"When everyone else says ‘no’ then they call 999 and we can’t say no.”

Wellingborough paramedic Paul Bowman at Corby Ambulance Station today

Industrial action will continue until 6am on Thursday (January 12).

Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS, said: “During the period of the dispute, we will do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety and will continue to work very closely with trade union colleagues, regional service providers and NHS Employers.

“Our operational teams have developed contingency plans to aim to maximise the number of ambulance staff and volunteers we have available to respond to patients, as well as clinical staff able to carry out remote clinical assessments.

Ambulance staff outside the Corby station

“However, we anticipate that on days where there is industrial action that there will still be fewer ambulances available and therefore our responses to our patients will, inevitably, be much slower on the day.

“Therefore our 999 control rooms, where possible, will carefully assess and prioritise an ambulance response for those who need it most, and this may only be where there is a threat to life.

“Patients should continue to call for an ambulance as normal if they experience a life-threatening emergency and should continue to access other more appropriate services for any other illnesses or injuries such as NHS111 online or contacting their local Urgent Treatment Centre.

