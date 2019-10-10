At least 50 jobs on offer at Rushden Lakes event

More than 50 roles will be available at a jobs fair at Rushden Lakes next week.

The retail destination is hosting the recruitment event for job seekers with vacancies in retail, leisure and hospitality.

The event takes place next Thursday (October 17) from 10am to 1pm at Rock Up in the leisure terrace and is part of the Recruit Rushden Lakes initiative, which has seen 250 job seekers given roles over the last three years.

At least 50 jobs will be available at this event with that number likely to rise with more retailers expected to sign up.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back our recruitment fair.

"We have had continuing success since we launched three years ago as part of Recruit Rushden Lakes.

“As a key retail destination in the area it is vital that, in working with our stores, we support local job seekers in helping them find vacancies, providing them with training programmes and workplace mentoring.

"Recruit Rushden Lakes is committed to connecting talented people with the right roles as well as helping our businesses to find and train the staff they need.”

On the day visitors looking for new roles will be able to meet with potential employers and speak to them directly in a relaxed, informal environment allowing them the chance to ask questions and learn more about the various jobs on offer.

There will be representatives from across various sectors looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal staff.

The programme was set up by The Crown Estate, who own Rushden Lakes, and delivered in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions.

Those who take part in Recruit Rushden Lakes programme will receive ongoing support from dedicated workplace co-ordinators with help throughout the employment process and once they taken up their prospective role.

Sarah Holtham, employer partnership manager of the Department for Work and Pensions at Rushden Job Centre Plus, said: “Rushden Job Centre is excited to once again be co-hosting the Rushden Lakes jobs fair this year.

"It is the perfect opportunity to find Christmas positions in the local area, and to meet employers who will be recruiting.”