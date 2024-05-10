At-home bridal dress service launched by mother and her daughters in Corby
Bespoke Bridal Bliss bring the dresses to the customers’ homes to try on and buy rather than them coming out to a store.
Their aim is to make choosing a dress a relaxed and stress-free experience tailored to the customer.
It’s run by Andrea Dunne and two of her daughters, Chloe Stolarski and Lucy Stolarski from Corby.
This is a completely new experience for the three of them, who are venturing into business ownership for the first time.
Andrea decided to purchase the company after shopping for wedding dresses with her two daughters.
Andrea said: “We were actually wedding dress shopping for my two daughters, they’re getting married next year and the following year, and the lady that we bought the business off, she was selling the wedding dresses but she was also thinking of selling the business so I asked her a few questions then spoke to my daughter and said ‘do you want to do it?’ So we did.
“The three of us have never run a business before. I’ve always been interested in having my own business but never thought that I would actually get the opportunity really, not in my lifetime.”
Andrea says that the experience you get from their business is the same as what you’d get in a bridal store.
She said: “A lot of bridal shops when you go into them for a dress fitting, you get handed a cocktail or a glass of prosecco and then you have an hour to two hours time to try on different styles of dresses to see what you like and go from there.
“We’re doing exactly the same, so the customer doesn’t lose out by us going to them. We’re still going to them with prosecco, we still have quite a few dresses, we’ve got a big catalogue of dresses that if we haven’t got them in stock we can order from.
“It’s a special time for a bride to go looking for a dress.”
The business is also open to everyone no matter who you are.
Andrea said: “We’re not closed to just female brides, we don’t mind who we see. When we went to a couple of wedding fairs, a couple of ladies we spoke to said they felt uncomfortable going to a wedding shop because I want to go with my partner who’s gay and we both want to choose a dress.
“That’s sort of our niche. We’re open to whoever, shape, size, gender, sexuality, anything, we don’t mind.”
They cater to all shapes and sizes with their dresses going up to a size 32 and because Andrea also does all the alterations she can adjust the dresses to fit the brides.
The dresses start from about £150 and in stock at the moment the most expensive dress is £400.
To find out more information about Bespoke Bridal Bliss, visit their website or give them a call on 07915822455.
