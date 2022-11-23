A group of asylum seekers has been moved into an historic hotel in the heart of Kettering by a contractor working for the Home Office.

North Northants Council (NNC) had taken legal action to prevent The Royal Hotel being used as a hostel but has decided not to pursue further legal action at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NNC had said they felt the Royal Hotel in Kettering was not ‘the appropriate place to accommodate asylum’ citing the welfare of residents and those seeking asylum.

The Royal Hotel, Kettering

Last week Kettering MP Philip Hollobone (Con) spoke in the House of Commons and branded the Home Office plan ‘disgraceful’.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC said: “We take the welfare and safety of everyone very seriously. We have an obligation to flag our concerns when we have information to suggest that something is not right. That is what I have done and at the highest level, in writing to the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the end of the day, the decision to house asylum seekers at a particular location is out of the control of local councils. However, we will endeavour to raise the concerns that we and our statutory partners have to help ensure the welfare of those seeking asylum, staying in accommodation in North Northamptonshire.”

NNC confirmed to this newspaper that SERCO, the contractor working for the Home Office, started placing asylum seekers in the Royal Hotel in Kettering on the evening of Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Hotel, Kettering

It is understood by the Northants Telegraph that 40 asylum seekers are currently being housed at the historic Market Place hotel, that once welcomed Queen Victoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for NNC said: “The council has raised serious concerns about the use of the Royal Hotel for this purpose directly with the Home Office. The council has also received concerns from other local statutory authorities and has also made the Home Office aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As indicated in previous statements, the council does not feel that it has been properly engaged with and feels that an initial dialogue is essential to ensure the welfare of the asylum seekers. Factors such as the availability of appropriate facilities at the site, public health and fire safety are all important considerations.

The Royal Hotel, Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council has considered and taken legal action to prevent it being used for this purpose. However, following consideration of the approach taken by the courts on similar actions by local authorities, has decided not to pursue further legal action at this time.

"The council will continue to consider what other measures it can use to encourage the Home Office and its contractor to enter into a dialogue with it about the safe use of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“North Northamptonshire Council is keen to point out that it is supportive of those seeking asylum. However, the priority to accommodate asylum seekers should not be higher than the need to provide a safe place for them to stay whilst their application for asylum is being considered.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Hotel, Kettering

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6million a day. The use of hotels is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month hundreds of refugees had to be moved from an immigration centre in Manston, Kent, after concerns that it had become dangerously overcrowded.