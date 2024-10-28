Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An assault of woman outside Corby trampoline park may have been filmed by family of three who were also in the area.

The incident took place in the car park outside Gravity Active in Rockingham Leisure Park in Corby’s off Rockingham Road on Wednesday, October 9, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident when a man and a woman had an altercation near the Gravity car park which resulted in the woman being assaulted.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers believe that a family of three in the area may have been able to record some of the assault on their phones and are appealing for them to come forward.

Gravity in Corby/Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000576271 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.