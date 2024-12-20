The assault of a man near a Kettering branch of Tesco has resulted in an appeal for witnesses.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses in connection with an incident in Kettering that took place near to the Tesco Express petrol station in Windmill Avenue.

People who were in the area on Thursday, December 5, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm have been asked to contact police if they saw the assault.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, December 5, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, when a man was assaulted near to the Tesco Express petrol station in Windmill Avenue.

Windmill Avenue Tesco Express, Kettering / Google

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000724144.”

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with this incident and will next appear in court on Friday, January 17, 2025.