Assault at Kettering town centre nightclub leaves man with facial injuries - three men wanted by police

Police have released an image of men they are looking to identify after a man was assaulted twice at Decades nightclub last month.

The assault at the night club in Carrington Street, Kettering, took place between 2.30am and 3am on Saturday, September 13, and police officers investigating the assault are appealing for help to identify the three men in the picture.

In the early hours of the morning of September 13, a man sustained facial injuries after he was assaulted twice while in the outside area of the town centre club.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Do you recognise these men?

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The first assault took place after an argument between the victim and another man, who was ejected from the club, and a second assault then took place a short time later when two men, believed to be with the first offender, also assaulted the man, leaving him with facial injuries.

Those with information –which can also be submitted online here– are asked to quote incident number 25000549398.