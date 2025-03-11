'Asian men' seen breaking into Kettering house wanted by police

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted burglary in Brambleside, Kettering.

Northants Police are looking for two men described as ‘Asian’ in connection with the incident after they were seen allegedly breaking into a house through a window.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, March 9, at about 7.30pm, when two Asian men were seen trying to break into a property through a rear window, before they were disturbed.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000138242 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

