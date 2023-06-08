Work is ongoing to fix a burst water main in Raunds.

Ashfield Road was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed while Anglian Water tries to repair a burst water main in the area.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We are very sorry for any traffic disruption caused to road users on Ashfield Avenue in Raunds today.

"We have needed to close the road to enable us to repair a burst water main with a diversion route in place.

"This is to ensure the public and our teams remain safe while they work to fix the pipe as quickly as they possibly can.

“With all things going to plan, the road should be re-opened by the end of the week. We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”