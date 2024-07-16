Asda Raunds colleague praised for extreme kindness by shopper with arthritis
That's what a customer at the Asda Raunds supermarket had to say about James Gillman.
The lady wrote to store manager Donald Green to thank James after he helped her do her shopping as she was struggling with painful arthritis.
James, 34, is ambient section leader and has worked at the store since it opened seven years ago.
He said: "The lady came up to ask if I could help her with some shopping bits as her husband was in hospital and she suffers quite badly with arthritis in her joints and had difficulty with her arms.
"It was quite a big shop so took us about an hour to get round.
"I was handed a list by the lady and we went round the store finding all that she wanted.
"We had a good chat while we walked round."
James then got the shopping through a checkout, put the items into bags, ordered her a taxi and them loaded the bags into the vehicle.
He said: "She was very grateful. I could sympathise with her as my family has got a history of arthritis and I've got it myself in a lot of my joints.
"I tried to make her shopping experience as pleasant as possible. She wasn't one of our regular customers, so I hope we gave a good impression."
James has now been nominated for an Asda service superstar award by store manager Donald, who says everyone in the store is proud of him.
