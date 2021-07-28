As Rushden Lakes celebrates its fourth birthday there are prizes and jobs on offer

Northamptonshire's shopping and leisure giant Rushden Lakes is marking its fourth anniversary with a big prize giveaway and the opportunity for job seekers to find their dream role.

As the retail hub celebrates the milestone, Recruit Rushden Lakes looking to match up candidates with employers with store manager, sales assistant and kitchen staff just some of the jobs on offer.

Advertised on Recruit Rushden Lakes, a free recruitment programme set up by The Crown Estate, the service connects a talented local workforce with new jobs in the area.

Faheem Qureshi, Head of Employment Generation at The Crown Estate, said: “We want Rushden Lakes to be a brilliant place for people to shop, spend time and to work.

“There is huge support for Rushden Lakes and excitement about the opportunities for the area, our aim is to further enhance the positive impact Rushden Lakes has with the local community and on the local economy.”

Recruit Rushden Lakes works with employers and agencies, including Jobcentre Plus, to match local jobseekers with vacancies, and to provide businesses with skilled, job-ready candidates.

The Crown Estate has also been working alongside North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) on the Recovery Through Enterprise Hub, in partnership with Recruit Rushden Lakes, and Made in Northamptonshire store that were launched in December 2020.The combined unit at Rushden Lakes brings together a range of services focussed on helping people to upskill, find employment and access support, as well as a shop showcasing items from local food producers’ network. The community space is designed to support local rebuild and recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Last week, NNC representatives were given a tour of the unit, met with some individuals who have benefitted from the scheme before reflecting on the success, so far, of the project. They also met with local producers Nakasero and Explore Chocolate to sample their fare and hear their stories.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Hub opened in December but unfortunately was only able to trade for a few days before the country entered lockdown.

“We have now been back open since the end of March and is has been great to visit the team, hear about the recent successes from those who have benefitted most and the work that continues to help support our local economy and businesses at such a difficult time.”

Hannah Milne, Managing Director for Regional at The Crown Estate, said: “Since the launch of our Recruit Rushden Lakes scheme in 2017, we’ve been keen to find a physical home for the service so that more local people can benefit from employability support to secure roles at the site.

“It has been great to work with the council on our shared ambition for this, and it is great to see how it has already started to make a difference to the community and local business during these uncertain times.”

The Recovery Through Enterprise Hub, in partnership with Recruit Rushden Lakes, and the Made in Northamptonshire shop can be found at Rushden Lakes, next to the leisure complex. For more information about Recovery Through Enterprise and Recruit Rushden Lakes, visit the project’s website.

Rushden Lake's 4th anniversary competition gives people a chance to win four lucky bundles - a mix of goodies and gift vouchers.

To be in with the chance of winning, simply like their birthday post on Facebook, comment a birthday themed emoji and share the post.

