As firefighters battled a field fire near Kettering, two more were deliberately started

Firefighters battling a rural blaze near Kettering had just managed to put out the flames when a two further fires, thought to have been started deliberately, spread across two more fields.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) crews had responded to an emergency call about a fire in fields off Northfield Road, Cransley, yesterday (August 14) at 2.30pm.

Two fire crews had successfully put out the fire in a section of hedgerow, a grass verge and around 30sqm of stubble using beaters and hoses when two more fires were discovered nearby at 2.45pm.

The narrow lane between Kettering and Great Cransley was closed for several hours

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The second fire on Northfield Road, which was started in two places, was reported at 2.45pm. The fires had spread across two fields and required, at their peak, eight fire appliances and a water bowser.

"Firefighters used multiple hose reel jets to get the fire under control and extinguish the flames. Farmers were able to assist by using machinery to create fire breaks in the hedge and around the fires. By just before 6.30pm the incident was being scaled down and three crews able to leave the scene.

"First responding crews were also relieved by firefighters from other stations and they continued to prevent the fire spread and dampen down hotspots. By 9pm the fire had been extinguished and all firefighters had left the scene.”

Crews have revisited the site to damp down hotspots including a hedge and a small quantity of stubble.

The scene of the fire-ravaged fields in Northfield Road, Cransley, near Kettering

The spokesman added: “Further inspections will be carried out throughout the day today. The cause of these fires is believed to be deliberate.”