Artwork inspired by Corby’s unique street names sought for town's 75th anniversary exhibition

Original artworks inspired by Corby street names are being sought by a group planning a celebratory exhibition in the town.

Made With Many and Artist Phiona Richards are extending an invitation to the local community to participate in Mapping Corby: 75 Years of Connection, an exhibition to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Corby New Town.

Whether you are a school pupil, college student, an artist or a creative member of the community, you can submit your artwork to be displayed at the exhibition, which will take place at Rooftop Arts Centre from Wednesday, October 22, until Saturday, November 8, thanks to support from Corby Town Council.

Artist Phiona Richards said: “To celebrate Corby’s ever-growing landscape and rich sense of community, we’re looking for original artworks inspired by local street names, past and present.

The Mapping Corby project celebrates 75 years of the new town. Image: Made With Many

"Will you celebrate the street where you live…or will you take inspiration from road names linked to the poets area in Lodge Park, birds in Oakley Vale, rivers in Shire Lodge, castles in Kingswood, Vikings in Danesholme…or somewhere else in Corby - the choice is yours!”

“Your mission is to choose the name of a road in Corby and reimagine it as an artwork. Whether it’s a drawing, painting, collage, embroidery, digital print, stencilling, textile art or doodles – this is your chance to make your mark to have your work celebrated.”

As part of Phiona’s artist commission from Made With Many she will be working with various community groups in the run up to the exhibition to support more local people in exploring their creativity. You can join a free session where you will have the chance to produce an artwork inspired by a Corby street name

using stencilling and print making under Phiona’s expert guidance on the following dates:

- Monday, July 14, from 11.15am to 12.45pm at Stephenson Way Community Centre

- Monday, July 21, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Corby Library

- Tuesday, July 29, from 10am to 1pm at KHL Community Workshop

Contact Phiona if you’d like to attend one of the free art sessions on [email protected] or 07968 738031.

Made With Many’s Corby Community Engagement Coordinator, Trishna Roy added, “I am so excited for the 75th Anniversary Exhibition. We are working with the most fabulous artist Phiona Richards, exploring how much Corby has changed and expanded over the years. Did you know there are now over 600 roads in

Corby? Where do they all go to? Where will they take you?”

Artworks intended for display at the exhibition can be a maximum size of 76cm x 76cm and should be dropped off at Corby Library between Wednesday, October 1, and Friday, October 17, 2025. All artworks must have your details securely attached to the back, and must be collected at the end of the exhibition.

For more information about workshops or submitting work to the exhibition please contact Trishna Roy at [email protected] or 07512313317 or visit the dedicated website.