Artists from across Northamptonshire will bring their eclectic paintings, prints, textiles and sculptures together for an annual exhibition at Lamport Hall.

Northants Open Studios will bring together a range of high quality contemporary art from emerging and established artists in the region.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view and buy art at the exhibition held over two weekends in February.

Northants Open Studios organiser Katie Boyce said: “This exhibition will show the diversity of current artistic practice in painting, print, textiles, sculpture and new media, hopefully to inspire and encourage new artists to join the largest visual arts festival in the county this coming September.

“If you are an artist or maker living in Northamptonshire or the surrounding counties and would like to know more about what Open Studios is, then this is the perfect time to come along and get any questions answered.

"All artwork will be for sale so it will be a great opportunity to add a new piece to your collection or even buy your very first piece of original art.”

A meet-the-artists informal launch takes place on Saturday, February, 11 from 1pm to 3pm.

The exhibition will continue over two weekends, February 11 and 12, and February 18 and 19 welcoming visitors from 10.30am to 4pm both days.

Lamport Hall grounds will also be open for the annual snowdrop walk on the first of these weekends. Parking and entrance to the exhibition is free, with a £5 charge for the snowdrop walk.

Full details on the snowdrops walks can be found on www.lamporthall.co.uk.

