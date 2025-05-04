Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An artist has been putting smiles on people’s faces by bringing an old red phone box back to life with his creations.

Keyston village resident Chris Faulkner contacted the Northants Telegraph to share ‘something quietly beautiful that’s been brightening our corner of the world.’

Chris said: “Since last Christmas, our old red phone box — once a forgotten relic — has been brought to life by the creative spirit of villager Simon Frost.

"With a generous heart and a keen eye for detail, Simon has turned it into a tiny but powerful showcase of visual art, marking special occasions throughout the year.

The old red phone box in the village of Keyston, just off the A14, has been brought back to life with a series of art installations by villager Simon Frost

"From twinkling Christmas displays to heartfelt tributes for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter, each installation brings joy to us all.

"The latest display commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day — a thoughtful, touching tribute that reflects both the significance of the event and Simon’s talent for turning remembrance into art.

"As Simon puts it himself: “I wished to put smiles on people's faces, and yes, in return the village has filled my heart with love.”

Chris said it’s become something of a tradition in the village WhatsApp group, with the ‘buzz’ of anticipation whenever a new display appears followed by messages of thanks and photos shared with friends and family.

Some of the art installations in the old red phone box in Keyston

Chris added: “In a world often full of negative news, Simon’s work reminds us that small gestures can have a big impact.

"We are so grateful to him for making our little village feel even more special.”