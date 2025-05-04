Artist’s special VE Day phone box tribute in village just off the A14 on Northamptonshire border
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keyston village resident Chris Faulkner contacted the Northants Telegraph to share ‘something quietly beautiful that’s been brightening our corner of the world.’
Chris said: “Since last Christmas, our old red phone box — once a forgotten relic — has been brought to life by the creative spirit of villager Simon Frost.
"With a generous heart and a keen eye for detail, Simon has turned it into a tiny but powerful showcase of visual art, marking special occasions throughout the year.
"From twinkling Christmas displays to heartfelt tributes for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter, each installation brings joy to us all.
"The latest display commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day — a thoughtful, touching tribute that reflects both the significance of the event and Simon’s talent for turning remembrance into art.
"As Simon puts it himself: “I wished to put smiles on people's faces, and yes, in return the village has filled my heart with love.”
Chris said it’s become something of a tradition in the village WhatsApp group, with the ‘buzz’ of anticipation whenever a new display appears followed by messages of thanks and photos shared with friends and family.
Chris added: “In a world often full of negative news, Simon’s work reminds us that small gestures can have a big impact.
"We are so grateful to him for making our little village feel even more special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.