Artistic Matt Smith brings body shop skills to Rushden Croyland Car Megastore

A talented teenage body shop apprentice has been making his mark at Croyland Car Megastore in Northampton Road, Rushden.

Matt Smith joined the business in 2019 and impressed his bosses so much that his vibrantly decorated car bonnet has been displayed in the showroom.

Specialising in paint and bodywork Matt has demonstrated his creative capabilities.

Matt Smith with his car bonnet

The fantastic flawless paintwork showcases Matt’s artistic abilities allowing him to further add to his skillset as an apprentice at Croyland.

He said: “The project took more than 25 hours to complete so it is great to see it on display at Croyland, I’m really proud of myself and what I have achieved.”

Matt’s meticulous eye for detail, design and paintwork precision has seen him take the lead when it comes to the extensive quality checks on all vehicles before they go on sale.