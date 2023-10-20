Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-day artisan fair will be held in Laxton next month.

The fair will be held on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, from 10am to 4pm at Laxton Village Hall, NN17 3AT.

At the fair people can expect to see handmade gifts, prints, art, items for their home, fragrances, toiletries, ceramics, jewellery and vintage clothing.

The fair has been put on for the last three years by a collective of local artists/makers - friends who all have the same approach, ethos and hope that their work compliments each other.