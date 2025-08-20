Arson investigation into Kettering nightclub fire under way by forensics officers

Ebenezer Place has been cordoned off to allow officers to gather evidence following the fire at Tropicana Club off Silver Street.

Emergency services were called to the blaze just after midnight to the backstreet bar with crews from Kettering, Burton Latimer and Moulton in attendance.

Station Commander Justin Abbott from Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “We were called shortly after midnight. An aerial appliance and two other appliances attended the scene – from Kettering, Burton Latimer and Moulton.

"There have been no injuries that we are aware of.

"It’s a joint investigation between NFRS and Northants Police.”

A cordon remains around the scene this lunchtime with forensics officers gathering evidence. Yellow evidence markers can be seen near items of interest.

Northants Police said: “Detectives investigating a suspected arson at a Kettering nightclub are appealing for witnesses and information.

“At around 12.15am this morning (Wednesday, August 20), Northamptonshire Police received a report of a fire at Tropicana Club, in Ebenezer Place.

“The incident is being treated as arson and a joint investigation into the exact cause of the fire is underway.

“Detectives believe the incident took place between 11.50pm last night (August 19) and 12.15am today and are appealing to trace a number of people in the area at the time as potential witnesses.

“Anyone with information about the fire, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote the reference number 25000489439 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”

Shattered glass can be seen and smoke damage is visible around the doors to the property.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises on Ebenezer Place, Kettering, shortly before 12.15am today (August 20). “Crews from Kettering, Burton Latimer, Corby and Moulton arrived at the scene and found the front door and entrance of the premises were on fire and used hose reel jets to prevent it from spreading. “The blaze was extinguished just before 1am, but crews remained on scene and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure temperatures were safe, extinguishing any remaining hotspots. “All appliances had returned to their respective stations by 2am, and the Service is now working with Northamptonshire Police on the fire investigation.”

Tropicana Club occupies the building previously known as Brooklyn Bar and before that Bar Qubano.

