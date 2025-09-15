Arson attack on Wellingborough tent in town centre street

By Alison Bagley
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:51 BST
A man living in a tent in Wellingborough has had his shelter set fire to in an arson attack.

The incident took place between 8am on Wednesday, September 3, and 12.45pm on Saturday, September 6.

As well as his tent, his sleeping bags and important documents were destroyed after being deliberately set alight in Midland Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened between 8am on Wednesday, September 3, and 12.45pm on Saturday, September 6, when a man who had been sleeping in a tent found that someone had set alight two sleeping bags and some ID paperwork.

Midland Road, Wellingborough/Googleplaceholder image
Midland Road, Wellingborough/Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000527158 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

