Arson attack on Wellingborough block of flats by suspect who poured petrol onto front door
A suspect dressed in ‘dark clothing and reflective trousers’ was seen outside the flats in Vivian Road, Wellingborough, between 9pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, October 17.
Northants Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident at the block of flats.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Thursday, October 17, between 9pm and 9.15pm, when the unknown offender used petrol to set fire to the front door to a block of flats.
“The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and reflective trousers.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000621805 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”