Arrests of Irchester men in connection with hare coursing and violent disorder sees arrested total rise to 20

Three men from Irchester have been arrested in a cross-border ongoing investigation into hare coursing and violent disorder – bringing the total to 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, (Wednesday, February 26) five more arrests were made by Cambridgeshire Police after the incident on Saturday, January 25.

More than 70 people are believed to have been chasing hares and deer with dogs, driving 4x4s at speed across fields and racing on country lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men, aged 18, 42 and 47, were arrested at their homes in Irchester near Wellingborough.

Arrests were made in Irchester/Cambridgeshire Police

All men have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in May with strict conditions:

– Not to be in possession of, be in control of, or be in the company of any dog on private land without the owner’s written permission.

– When in possession of, in control of, or in the company of any dog, said dog must be on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Not to be in a vehicle with any dog, whilst outside of a five-mile radius of your home address, unless for a pre-arranged veterinary appointment.

– Not to be in possession of a catapult or shot, such as ball bearing, and/or an air weapon or any part of an air weapon.

– You must not drive or be conveyed in a mechanically propelled vehicle onto private fields or agriculture field belonging to another person without written permission presentable to an officer.

– You must not use any public spaces, footpaths, bridleways or other such like areas belonging to the Local Authority or another unspecified person with the intention to hare course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in the 12 counties of Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire or Nottinghamshire.

The investigation was launched following multiple complaints of hare coursing, criminal damage and dangerous driving in various parts of the Fens.

Police forces from across the East of England as well as the National Rural Crime Unit and National Wildlife Crime Unit have been involved with arrest warrants across the region.

All arrests have been on suspicion of violent disorder and attending a hare coursing event.

The total number of arrests so far is 20 including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- An 18-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on January 31

- A 26-year-old man from Grantham, Lincolnshire, was arrested on January 31

- A 22-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on February 4

- A 51-year-old man from Chelmsford, Essex, was arrested on February 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A 46-year-old man from Solihull, West Midlands, was arrested on February 4

- A 30-year-old man from Basildon, Essex, was arrested on February 5

- A 44-year-old man from Horton, Slough, was arrested on February 12

- A 19-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on February 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A 44-year-old man from Datchet, Slough, was arrested on February 12

- A 28-year-old man from Winkfield, Berkshire, was arrested on February 12

- A 40-year-old man from Hungerford, Berkshire, was arrested on February 13

- A 35-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire, was arrested on February 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A 47-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on February 20

- A 20-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on February 20

- A 26-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested on February 20

The five men arrested in Slough and Berkshire also have the below condition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must not shout at, swear at, or intimidate any persons in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Anyone with any information and footage that could assist in identifying those involved is asked to email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.