Arrests in Rushden, Raunds and Northampton as part of police crackdown

Weapons have been seized and three men arrested on drugs and court order breaches as part of Northants Police’s week of action.

Officers executed four warrants in east Northants yesterday (Tuesday, July 26).

As a result of the raids, three men were arrested for a variety of offences and a ‘number’ of weapons were seized from the addresses.

Police raids took place across east Northants

Chief Inspector Julie Mead, who is leading this week’s activity, said: “Tackling the people involved in serious violence offences is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police, and we’re doing all we can to identify those who commit this type of crime.

“Community intelligence is so important. We need our communities to trust us and to work with us to be able to address these issues.”

A 40-year-old man from Raunds was arrested on possession of Class A drugs offences.

A 19-year-old man from Rushden was arrested in connection with the supply of Class B drugs.

Three arrests were made