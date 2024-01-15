Arrests after car reported stolen in Wellingborough discovered in Desborough

The car was driven from Wellingborough and was eventually stopped in Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car stolen from a street in Wellingborough was driven all the way to Desborough, evading capture before police officers spotted it.

The Honda CRV had been stolen from Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, between 8.45am and 9.30am on Saturday, January 13, and had ‘failed to stop’ for the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About two hours later the same car was seen by Northants Police officers, stopping in Desborough’s Harborough Road where they abandoned the vehicle near the Bear Way junction.

Police file picture/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A car was stolen in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, between 8.45am and 9.30am on January 13.

“At about 11.40am later that day, the vehicle was spotted and failed to stop for officers, eventually stopping in Harborough Road (Desborough) where three people decamped.”

Following the incident a 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident including failing to stop, aggravated vehicle taking, vehicle damage under £5,000, and driving without insurance.