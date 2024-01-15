Arrests after car reported stolen in Wellingborough discovered in Desborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car stolen from a street in Wellingborough was driven all the way to Desborough, evading capture before police officers spotted it.
The Honda CRV had been stolen from Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, between 8.45am and 9.30am on Saturday, January 13, and had ‘failed to stop’ for the police.
About two hours later the same car was seen by Northants Police officers, stopping in Desborough’s Harborough Road where they abandoned the vehicle near the Bear Way junction.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A car was stolen in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, between 8.45am and 9.30am on January 13.
“At about 11.40am later that day, the vehicle was spotted and failed to stop for officers, eventually stopping in Harborough Road (Desborough) where three people decamped.”
Following the incident a 42-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident including failing to stop, aggravated vehicle taking, vehicle damage under £5,000, and driving without insurance.
A second 42-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries. A 33-year-old woman has been released with no further action.