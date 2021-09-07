Arrested man assaulted police after Rushden Asda incident
The incident took place last night (September 6)
A man has been arrested in Rushden after an incident that began in Washbrook Road and moved on to the town's Asda store, leaving members of the public in 'fear'.
The man, who appeared to be agitated, had been seen near to the superstore at about 8.45pm last night (Monday, September 6).
He was subsequently arrested, after which he assaulted four officers.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The Washbrook Road incident happened at about 8.45pm when a man, who appeared to be in a drug-induced state, was in the area causing fear to members of the public.
"At one point he did enter the Asda store but was swiftly arrested by officers. Whilst with officers, he assaulted four of them."