Armed police swoop on Northamptonshire home after prop sword sparks alert

Armed police who arrested a Northamptonshire man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon let off the sword's owner with a caution after it was discovered to be a prop.

The incident unfolded when a car registered to London Road in Bozeat suffered a puncture on the M1 on Sunday, January 30

When a breakdown crew came to the aid of the motorist they spotted a Samurai sword on the back seat of the car.

Armed officers were then despatched to the car owner's address where they arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. Villagers reported seeing five police cars and police dogs in the area.

He was later released when he revealed that the sword was a prop.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We received a report from the Highways Agency, who while assisting a motorist with a puncture on the M1, had spotted a Samurai sword on the rear seat of the car.

"Armed officers attended the address of the registered owner and a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. However, it was established the sword was a prop and the man had a legitimate reason for ownership.