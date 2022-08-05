Armed police response to reports of 'gunshots' in Stephenson Way in Corby

File image of Stephenson Way, Corby: Google

Police were called to Stephenson Way in Corby after receiving reports of a gun being fired at the windows of a house in Stephenson Way.

The dog section and officers carrying guns arrived on the scene within minutes following the report at 7.25am on Tuesday (August 2).

But officers believe the damage was not caused by a firearm and have now appealed for help from the public to find two men spotted walking away from the scene.

Windows at the property remain boarded-up.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a call into the force control Room at about 7.25am on Tuesday, August 2, of reports of gunshots and that a house in Stephenson Way, Corby, had been targeted.

“Firearms officers, supported by the Dog Section, attended the scene however an area search proved negative. On inspection of the damage, it was established that this was not as first reported and that the damage was not as a result of a firearm.

“Two people were seen leaving on foot in the direction of James Watts Avenue. No-one was injured, however damage was caused to the property.

“Investigations are on-going and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, who may have CCTV or dash-cam on the incident or who may have any other information which could assist them.”