Armed police response in Corby after people threatened with knife

A reader photo captured armed police arriving near the Eurohub roundabout

Armed police and a dog unit responded to an incident in Corby last night (Thursday, July 15).

Officers were called after a man and a woman were threatened with a knife by a male perpetrator in Oakley Road at about 5.30pm.

They attended the scene and later, dogs and armed police were seen close to the Eurohub roundabout near Stanion in connection with the same incident.

No one was injured and police say their enquiries are progressing to arrest the person involved.