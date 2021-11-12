Armed police respond to reports of gang with weapons in quiet Corby street

The area where the incident happened. Image: Google.

Armed officers and police dogs were in Corby's Lodge Park area last night (Thursday, November 11) following several calls to the force control room from members of the public.

Northamptonshire Police said that they received a number of 999 calls from local people at about 7pm about a fight between a group of youths in the Nene Crescent area of Shetland Way.

One caller told officers that they had seen one of the teens with a weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended and upon arrival a man approached them and said he had been assaulted after intervening in a fight within the group.

"However neither the adult male nor two youths also involved wished to make any formal complaint about the incident."