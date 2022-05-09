Armed police investigate Corby 'firearms’ report

Police officers who were called to the sighting of a firearm in Corby last night (Sunday, May 8) are continuing their enquiries.
Firearms officers, dogs and a helicopter searched the area near Gainsborough Road and the Burghley Drive underpasses.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports last night that a firearm had been seen in the Gainsborough Road area at about 6.40pm.
“Firearms officers were deployed and a search carried out but no-one was found.
“Enquiries are ongoing this morning.”