Armed police called to Desborough after report of two boys seen with 'handgun'

Armed police were scrambled to a Desborough estate after they were alerted to a report of two young boys carrying a suspected handgun on Saturday, July 2.

A member of the public had raised the alarm after they saw the youngsters in Ironwood Avenue on the town’s Grange Estate at about 8.30pm.

The boys are thought to have been between 10 and 14.

Police stock shot

Firearms officers, backed up by a police dog handler, swept the area as well as searching the High Street and the town centre.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A member of the public called the Force Control Room at about 8.30pm and reported they had seen two boys with a suspected firearm.

“An extensive search of the area was carried out,” she said.

“However, there was no trace of the boys and no further calls to the force.