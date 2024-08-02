Armed police arrest 16-year-old boy in Corby
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Corby by armed police yesterday (Thursday).
Police made the arrest in Pages Walk after a robbery in the town on Sunday evening (July 28).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The boy has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Two other boys – aged 17 – have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested in connection with this incident.”
Further details surrounding the nature of the robbery were not available at this stage.