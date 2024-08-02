A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Corby by armed police yesterday (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the arrest in Pages Walk after a robbery in the town on Sunday evening (July 28).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The boy has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two other boys – aged 17 – have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested in connection with this incident.”

Further details surrounding the nature of the robbery were not available at this stage.