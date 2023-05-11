Armed police and helicopter scrambled to Rushden after sighting of firearm in town centre location
The incident took place last night (Wednesday)
Armed police were on the streets of Rushden after emergency services were alerted to reports of someone being seen with a gun.
With air support from the police helicopter, a cordon was put across a section of Church Street close to its junction with High Street.
Residents were shocked to see officers with guns close to the town centre last night (Wednesday).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Shortly after 8.10pm last night, Wednesday, May 10, Northamptonshire Police received a report regarding the possible sighting of a firearm in Church Street, Rushden.
“Officers attended the location, with air support from National Police Air Service Husbands Bosworth, and made two arrests.
"A 47-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Rushden, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
“Both have since been released under investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident 23000283541.