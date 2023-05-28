News you can trust since 1897
Archive pictures of parades from the past in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden areas

We’ve trawled through our archive
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th May 2023, 05:00 BST

Nostalgia lovers will enjoy this week’s retro picture special as we look back at the parades that have marched through our towns.

There’s loads of uniforms, medals badges and hats, but there are other parades that bring people out on to the streets.

From football teams on open-top buses to youth group marches, parades are special occasions.

Take a look and see who you recognise from our photos spanning the decades from the 1960s to the present day.

2nd Battalion Royal Anglians marching through Kettering town centre July 2014

2nd Battalion Royal Anglians marching through Kettering town centre July 2014 Photo: Alison Bagley

Northampton, 9th /12th Lancers (Prince of Wales's) homecoming parade after six-month tour of Iraq. Lance Cpl David Smith and his nephew Alfie Taylor, 4, from Rushden March 2009

Northampton, 9th /12th Lancers (Prince of Wales's) homecoming parade after six-month tour of Iraq. Lance Cpl David Smith and his nephew Alfie Taylor, 4, from Rushden March 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

1st Kettering Boys Brigade march down Gold Street in the Mayor's parade of 1967

1st Kettering Boys Brigade march down Gold Street in the Mayor's parade of 1967 Photo: NT

St George's day parade, Rushden April 2007

St George's day parade, Rushden April 2007 Photo: Gus Sivyer

