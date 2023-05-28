Archive pictures of parades from the past in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden areas
We’ve trawled through our archive
Nostalgia lovers will enjoy this week’s retro picture special as we look back at the parades that have marched through our towns.
There’s loads of uniforms, medals badges and hats, but there are other parades that bring people out on to the streets.
From football teams on open-top buses to youth group marches, parades are special occasions.
Take a look and see who you recognise from our photos spanning the decades from the 1960s to the present day.
