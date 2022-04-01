April Fool! No, Kettering is not becoming a city

If you woke up this morning, read our story and still think Kettering is becoming a city we have only one question - how?!

It was of course an April Fool's Day hoax and now it's midday we're coming clean.

No, Kettering is not in the running to be awarded city status (even if it's more deserving than some of the names on the list of applicants).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will remain as Kettering town centre.

The Poppies will not have to change their name and the 'judging panel' did not make notes on the Clock Tower.