April Fool! No, Kettering is not becoming a city
We’re coming clean
By Sam Wildman
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:01 pm
If you woke up this morning, read our story and still think Kettering is becoming a city we have only one question - how?!
It was of course an April Fool's Day hoax and now it's midday we're coming clean.
No, Kettering is not in the running to be awarded city status (even if it's more deserving than some of the names on the list of applicants).
The Poppies will not have to change their name and the 'judging panel' did not make notes on the Clock Tower.
We would still like to see Malcolm the Fish Man honoured in some way though - over to you North Northamptonshire Council.