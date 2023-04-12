If you’ve ever fancied working at Animals In Need, it’s time to get your applications in.

Animals In Need is based at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester and is dedicated to rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.

They provide veterinary treatment where necessary, and care for and rehabilitate animals until they can be released or re-homed.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester

The team is made up of staff members as well as volunteers, and they are currently looking to bolster its number of staff.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Are you looking for a new challenge or just setting out in your working life, passionate about the welfare of all animals, reliable and hard-working, and committed to saving lives?

"If the answer is yes to all of these, please consider applying for a job with Animals In Need.

"We are looking for applicants who can work full-time to include one weekend day.

"The work is very demanding both physically and mentally, so it is essential that you can take on daily challenges with a positive approach, and work to a very high standard regardless of weather conditions.”

If you are interested in finding out more or applying for a job at Animals In Need, send your CV to [email protected]

For more information about the work of Animals In Need, visit their website.

It is open midday to 3pm Thursday to Sunday, with viewings by appointment.