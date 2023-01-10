Communities in ‘left behind’ estates in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will be able to vote for projects designed to improve their lives.

The Well Northants grants provide funding of between £500 and £2,500 for community projects benefiting Avondale and Grange in Kettering, Kingswood and Hazel Leys in Corby and the Victoria and Queensway areas of Wellingborough.

Groups, organisations and individuals can apply for funding after which members of the community can vote for the project they want to support.

Residents across estate in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will be able to vote for their favourite project

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “You don’t need to be experienced in applying for funding as we will provide all the support you need to bring your idea forward including online workshops. We’ll also help you understand our funding rules.”

Workshops for residents in the areas have already set out priorities for their communities to make them ‘healthier’.

Avondale and Grange in Kettering and Queensway residents in Wellingborough all highlighted the need for projects to bring people together, improve information and advice, support families and children, improve community safety, health and wellbeing and make the estates ‘clean and healthy spaces’.

Many of the same themes are echoed in Corby’s Kingswood and Hazel Leys. They too want projects to bring people together but want skills development and training opportunities alongside support for families and children, improving community safety and access to services as well as caring for the environment.

Victoria in Wellingborough also wanted people being brought together, clean and healthy spaces for their healthy and active community but emphasised improving mental wellbeing, supporting children and families and improving communications and marketing.

Project ideas can be pitched by emailing [email protected], via email to Gayle Wallace from G.W. Training and Consultancy by emailing [email protected] or phoning 07814 422696.

Anyone ready to apply can email [email protected] to request or submit an application form.

Applications need to be sent in by the following deadlines:

Kingswood and Hazel Leys, Corby: Friday, January, 27, 2023

Avondale and Grange, Kettering: Friday, February, 3, 2023

Queensway, Wellingborough: Friday, February, 10, 2023

Victoria, Wellingborough: Friday, February, 24, 2023

Successful applicants will be invited to take their idea to a 'Community Vote Day' event in the neighbourhood, attended by residents who will vote for the favourite projects.

Project ideas voted for will receive funding and support to make them a reality.

Voting will take place on the following community voting events.

Kingswood, Corby: Saturday, February 11 2023 at Cornerstone Church from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Click for tickets.

Hazel Leys, Corby: Saturday, February 11 2023 at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre from 1.30 to 4.30pm. Click for tickets.

Avondale and Grange, Kettering: Saturday, February 18 2023 at St John’s Hall from 10am to 1pm. Click for tickets

Queensway, Wellingborough: Saturday, February 25 2023 at Glamis Hall from 10am to 1pm. Click for tickets

Victoria, Wellingborough: Saturday, March 4 2023 at The Victoria Centre from 10am to 1pm. Click for tickets

